HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hangzhou Asian Games | India win bronze in men''s canoe double 1000m event

The Indian duo finished with a timing of 3:53.329 seconds to bag the third place and the country's only second medal in the event in the Asian Games' history

October 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Hangzhou

PTI

India's Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam clinched a bronze medal in men's canoe double 1000m event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on October 3.

The Indian duo finished with a timing of 3:53.329 seconds to bag the third place and the country's only second medal in the event in the Asian Games' history.

In the 1994 Hiroshima edition of the Games, India had bagged a bronze in the same event by Siji Sadanandan and Johnny Rommel.

Uzbekistan's Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli won the gold clocking 3:43.796s, while Kazakhstan pair of Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov bagged the silver with a timing of 3:49.991s.

Related Topics

Summer Asian Games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.