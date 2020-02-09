Golconda Golf | Udayan Mane has the last laugh

Udayan Mane of Pune clinched the honours in the Vooty-Haldi-Golconda Masters Golf Championship at the Hyderabad Golf Club here on Saturday.

A clinical four-under 67 saw Udayan register back-to-back titles in the PGTI circuit.

Mane, who closed the week with a total of 267, clinched his ninth professional title with a two-shot margin at the season-opening ₹ 40 lakh event.

It was the 28-year-old’s second win at the Golconda Masters, following his 2018 triumph. Mane had also won PGTI’s last event, the 2019 season-ending Tour Championship in Jamshedpur in December.

Bengaluru’s Viraj Madappa delivered a splendid nine-under-62, the week’s best score, for the joint runner-up spot with a total of 269 along with Patna’s Aman Raj who fired a last round of five-under-66.

Udayan, a two-time winner last year, began to pull away from the rest with a birdie and an eagle on the par-5s sixth and eighth respectively sinking a 30-footer on the latter. He then produced a couple of accurate tee shots on the par-3s ninth and 11th to pick up birdies and build a commanding four-shot lead with seven holes to play.

“Back-to-back wins are always special and it feels awesome to have achieved it. I would love to take this form forward into the next events. It’s also good to win at the HGC for the second time. It’s turning out to be my happy hunting ground,” a jubilant Udayan said later.

Mane has now become the seventh player to win back-to-back titles on the PGTI after Ashok Kumar, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shamim Khan, Anirban Lahiri, Mithun Perera and Honey Baisoya, who was the last to do so in 2018.