NBA | Doncic stars in Mavericks’ win

Luka Doncic scored 27 points to outduel fellow Slovenian Goran Dragic as Dallas Mavericks took advantage of some woeful three-point shooting by Miami to beat the Heat 93-83 on Friday.
Doncic also tallied 15 rebounds, outperforming compatriot Dragic who finished with 10 points and seven assists in Dallas.
Elsewhere, De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points, and Trae Young chipped in with 21 as Atlanta Hawks bounced back from giving up 145 points in its last game to beat the cold-shooting Brooklyn Nets 114-96 in New York.
In Texas, LeBron James finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds as Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat San Antonio Spurs 109-103. The Lakers recorded their second win over San Antonio in three days, closing the contest with a 9-0 run.
The results: Dallas Mavericks bt Miami Heat 93-83; Detroit Pistons bt Boston Celtics 96-93; Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Washington Wizards 130-109; San Antonio Spurs lost to LA Lakers 109-103; Denver Nuggets lost to Phoenix Suns 106-103; Charlotte Hornets lost to Memphis Grizzlies 108-93; Brooklyn Nets lost to Atlanta Hawks 114-96; Milwaukee Bucks bt Chicago Bulls 126-96; Utah Jazz bt LA Clippers 106-100; Golden State Warriors lost to Portland Trail Blazers 123-98.
