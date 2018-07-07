Dipika Pallikal to represent Asia in CGF AAC

more-in

Squash player Dipika Pallikal has been appointed as Asia’s representative in the prestigious Athletes Advisory Commission of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The appointment was made by the CGF.

The CGF Athletes Advisory Commission was proposed in August 2017 and had reached out to all 71 member Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) to nominate an athlete with the potential to serve the Athletes Commission. Each continent is represented by one athlete in CGFAAC.

The Indian Olympic Association/ CGA India had proposed the name of Dipika to represent Asia in the CGFAAC.

A delighted Dipika said: “I am humbled and honoured to be on the CGF AAC representing Asia. I would like to thank IOA/ CGA India for putting forward my name and trusting in my ability to be on such a huge platform. I look forward to working with the rest of the team closely and being a voice for athletes of the Commonwealth Federations.”