Other Sports

Dipa’s exploits at Riogave India prominence

Standout performance: Dipa Karmakar came close to winning a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.  

Gymnastics caught the imagination of the Indians only in 2010 when Ashish Kumar, hailing from Allahahad, won a bronze in floor and a silver in vault in that year’s New Delhi Commonwealth Games.

The Uttar Pradesh gymnast, prior to his exploits in the New Delhi CWG, had tied for a bronze medal along with his Syrian rival Fadi Bahlawan, at the 2006 Asian championships in Surat. However, it was the twin-medal strike that helped Ashish grab attention.

Missing out

Ashish had a chance to represent the country in London 2012, but was unlucky to miss out on qualification by a mere 0.7 points.

The de-recognition of the Gymnastics Federation of India by the government too came as a big blow to the gymnast in gaining a quota place.

Continuing the tradition set by Ashish, Dipa Karmakar came good in the 2014 CWG in Glasgow, landing India’s first-ever women’s medal in the sport — the bronze in her pet event (vault).

And what helped her gain prominence was the ease with which Dipa landed the Produnova, a rather difficult routine in vault.

Though she fell short in Rio 2016, where she finished fourth, two years later Dipa did the country proud by become the first Indian — male or female — to win the top place in the FIG artistic World challenge cup, taking the gold in vault.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2021 5:36:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/dipas-exploits-at-riogave-india-prominence/article35387412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY