Covid-19 | Table Tennis association announces financial assistance

TTFI finalises the amounts and conditions afor affected players and coaches.

In a commendable gesture, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has finalised financial assistance to its Covid-affected players and coaches.

The TTFI’s Executive Board meeting, chaired by TTFI President Dushyant Chautala on Monday, decided to consider all the players ranked among the top-16, at any time, and those coaches who have accompanied the National teams to be the beneficiaries.

Mr. M. P. Singh, who took charge as the Advisor to TTFI after completing his term as the Secretary General in February this year, said, “These are tough times for mankind and each one has lost someone dear to the pandemic. We, at TTFI, have tried to make a small difference to those from our fraternity by finalising ₹ 1 lakh assistance to those on oxygen support, ₹2 lakh for those more seriously affected or on ventilator, and ₹3 lakh to the families of those who have suffered fatality.”

The affected families may write to the State association with all the relevant documents. “We expect to disburse in excess of ₹1 crore after considering every single case. The TTFI, in consultation with the States, will` ensure speedy payments to all the affected families,” was the assurance from Mr. Singh.