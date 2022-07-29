Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indian schedule on July 30, 2022

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot | Photo Credit: LUKE WALKER

Following is India's schedule for Saturday at the Commonwealth Games.

(All times in IST).

Swimming:

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Athletics:

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm) 66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday) 86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Squash:

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm) Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm) Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

Cycling:

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm) Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm) Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm) Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm) Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm) Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm) Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday) Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday).


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2022 10:00:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/commonwealth-games-2022-indian-schedule-on-july-30-2022/article65700154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY