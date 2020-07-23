Coaching chess online has its own challenge, says coach Raju

It is a different kind of challenge for the coaches too with the chess players now getting used to more online competitions.

And, this, according to N.V.S. Rama Raju, first coach of GM D. Harika, also means they have to put in a lot more effort and come up with different kinds of novelties to help the players devise the right moves in double quick time.

“Compared to the classical format, online competition time is too short. Effectively, the player has to have a very good repertoire to play a tricky game and deviate from bookish moves,” said 45-year-old Raju, who has been coaching for more than two decades.

What is the biggest challenge? “I look at this in a different way. If you train a group of 10 young players, only four of them will stay focussed and it is not easy for me to control the others online,” he said.

“And when it comes to higher level players like GMs Harika, Harsha Bharat Koti they come up with some problems and seek solutions. Then, I have to work a lot and suggest some moves”, Raju said. “Essentially, training across the board is far easier than online training because of time factor.”

“For this, the coaches have to be ready with all the details of the previous games of players against whom their trainees will be facing. The major issue here is we have to keep changing the strategies unlike in a Classical format where you have a chance to predict some moves.

“In a way, this online training combines greater speed in thought process with the skills to outwit an opponent sometimes with an unorthodox approach too,” the seasoned coach said.

“So, we have to be ready with depth and critical analysis of the moves of our players in previous games. With the players keen to finish off quickly, the coaches have to be equally good according to their strengths and weaknesses,” Raju said.