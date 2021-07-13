Chess | Gukesh falls, other Indians advance

All the Indians, except D. Gukesh, moved into the second round of the chess World Cup after remaining undefeated in the second game of the first round in Sochi on Tuesday.

Gukesh was involved in a second successive draw against Poland’s Pawel Teclaf. The players return on Wednesday to break the tie over games played on shorter time-controls.

P. Iniyan drew with Sebastian Bogner and knocked out the favourite Swiss 1.5-0.5. All other Indians joined seeds P. Harikrishna and Vidit Gujarathi in second round.

Among the ladies, Padmini Rout and R. Vaishali won again to be in the company of Bhakti Kulkarni and sixth seed D. Harika in the next round.

Indian results (round 1, game 2):

Men: B. Adhiban bt Chiletso Chipanga (Mwi) (Adhiban wins 2-0); Michael Concio Jr. (Phi) lost to Aravindh Chithambaram (Aravindh wins 2-0).

Nihal Sarin drew with Arthur Ssegwanyi (Uga) (Nihal wins 1.5-0.5); R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Paulo Bersamina (Phi) (Praggnanandhaa wins 1.5-0.5).

D. Gukesh drew with Pawel Teclaf (Pol) (match tied 1-1); Sebastian Bogner (Swi) drew with P. Iniyan (Iniyan wins 1.5-0.5).

Women: Ulviyya Fataliyeva (Aze) lost to Padmini Rout (Padmini won 2-0); Zhou Qiyu (Can) lost to R. Vaishali (Vaishali won 2-0).