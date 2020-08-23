Other Sports

Chess | Carlsen tour Season 2 in November

Magnus Carlsen

Magnus Carlsen   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

After the stupendous success of the inaugural million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour, the second season will commence in November.

The Tour witnessed some engaging chess involving some of the best names in the game. It recorded a whopping 70 million views across various online platforms and select TV channels.

For the record, out of the five events, including the $300,000 Chess Tour finale, Carlsen won four.

The next season promises to offer more prize-money and invite more world-class players.

Talking about this signature event, Carlsen said, “It has been a dream come true to see the growth of chess and the fans embracing online chess as a thrilling spectator sport.”

