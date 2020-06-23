Checkmate Coronavirus programme is a big hit

World chess governing body FIDE’s novel initiative to take on the novel coronavirus has proved a roaring success.
The month-long Checkmate Coronavirus programme had aimed to have 1,500 online chess tournaments, but it exceeded the target by a long margin.
As many as 2,762 tournaments were played over the last one month on portals like chess.com, chess24.com and lichess.org.
There were 520,000 entries and 120,000 unique players from 140 countries. They played for 720 hours non-stop.
Those numbers are no doubt impressive. FIDE thinks it must be a World record.
It clearly has succeeded in taking the mind-sport to more people.
Top players take part
What made the programme special was that players of different levels took part. It was not just the beginners or those view chess as a hobby that competed as 20% of the world’s Grandmasters and 10% of all the titled players played.
Among the male top stars were Ding Liren, Anish Giri, Wang Hao, Peter Svidler and David Navara. Four women who have been the World champions — Hou Yifan, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Antoaneta Stefanova and Tan Zhongyi — also competed.
The winners were aged between nine and 64 and they were from 37 different countries, including India. They would also get to play mini matches with Grandmasters and receive training.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath