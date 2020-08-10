Other Sports

Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals: Carlsen leads Ding in second set

Magnus Carlsen. File Photo.

Magnus Carlsen. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Looking to win the second set and draw level, Magnus Carlsen carved out a classy 46-move win over Ding Liren in the opening game on the second day of the semifinals of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Monday.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Dubov defended an inferior position in 91 moves against Hikaru Nakamura to draw the opening game.

The results:

Semifinals: Set Two: (Game One): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus).

Set One: Ding bt Carlsen (Score tied at 3.5-3.5 but Ding was declared the winner after the drawn Armageddon game); Nakamura bt Dubov 3.5-2.5.

