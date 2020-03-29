Other Sports

Boxing Federation to start online coaching

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has decided to reach out to its boxers through video conferencing, guiding and motivating them during the ongoing lockdown.

A core group, comprising all Olympics qualified boxers, coaches and support staff, including doctors and physios, has been set up to take care of the needs of the boxers. These conferences will be conducted on a daily basis.

Coaches will conduct sessions and talk to the players every day for an hour to keep them motivated and help them stay positive during this crisis.

BFI president Ajay Singh on Sunday enquired about the health, training regimen, nutrition and mental well-being of the boxers.

“This is a challenging time for all of us.

“My message to all our boxers is to stay fit, continue with the exercises as directed by the coaches and try to maintain their weights. We will tide over this crisis soon and get back to the ring.

“Staying motivated in the meantime is absolutely necessary,” said Ajay Singh.

