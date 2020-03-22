Bhaker looks at the bigger picture

Postponement of tournaments, and cancellation of trials and camps hardly matter at this point to Manu Bhaker, one of India’s biggest young achievers in sport. The 18-year-old is hoping to see the world win the battle against COVID-19.

The pandemic has cast serious doubts over the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, but Manu, a medal prospect at the quadrennial extravaganza, is not thinking about things beyond her control.

“Trials and events should be postponed in the current situation as there are other very important things for the world to deal with,” said Manu.

She says the shooters are abiding by the protocols and guidelines issued by the concerned authorities. “We are strictly following the instructions of the health ministry and the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

The pistol ace was one of the few shooters who participated in a trial organised not long ago by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The trial was arranged to allow the shooters to register their scores after the postponement of the New Delhi ISSF World Cup and the Indian team’s pull-out from the Cyprus World Cup owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The camp situation was fine as there were only a few shooters, there was no large gathering and it lasted only three days.”

Asked about the Olympic Games which has a cloud hanging over it, Manu said she will look to carry on with her routine that is part of her preparation.

“I am relaxed at home. The current situation doesn’t affect my preparation and mindset. I am continuing with my yoga sessions, meditation and things that help me stay calm and composed.

“The Olympics, whenever it happens, is huge, so we need to be prepared. I am preparing for the Olympics as planned,” she said. “Shooting is very competitive now, especially 2019 and after, and it is evident from the scores.”

Manu, who secured an Olympic quota for India in women’s 10m air pistol, enjoyed a successful season last year where she won five World Cup gold medals in individual and team events.

She burst on to the National scene at the start of 2018 with a victory at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico, and has not looked back since.