BFI team’s term extended again

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday decided to further extend the term of its existing office-bearers and executive committee.

At an emergency general body meeting, held via video conferencing, BFI decided “to extend the tenure of existing office-bearers and EC members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier, and to hold the annual general meeting (AGM) and elections in February, 2021.

“If a physical meeting is not possible, the meeting and elections may be held through video conferencing.”

The BFI, which had extended its term for three months in September, postponed its elections earlier this month due to the pandemic.

