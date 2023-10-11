BADMINTON | Saina feels that India needs more attacking women players

October 11, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

London Olympics bronze medallist and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal said that India now needed a lot more attacking players with all-round skills in the women’s section.

“Honestly, there is a huge gap between us (Saina and P.V. Sindhu) and the current crop of players. We really need players who can attack right through a match like myself and Sindhu do,” the 33-year-old Saina said after being named mentor for Badminton Pros (badminton coaching academy) launched by Vijay Lancy and Anup Sridhar here on Wednesday.

“I do hope we will get results soon in the women’s section too. At the same time, I don’t think we need only specialised women coaches. It will take time for sure,” she said.

For someone who triggered a revolution in India especially amongst girls, Saina said it was time to decentralise the academies structure.

“I think it is happening now. We should have many more academies and coaches with the governments also supporting in a big way,” she said.

“I feel immensely satisfied when people say that my exploits have given the kind of self-belief to the Indian women shuttlers. Prakash [Padukone] Sir and Gopi [Chand] were role models. Sindhu and I have achieved so much that the young girls can put in their best foot to emulate us,” Saina added.

Saina also made it clear that coaching was not her cup of tea.

“I can only mentor, share my experiences with the young players,” she said. “We do have a very good team of coaches and trainers who can produce champions,” she added.

Reflecting on her own career, Saina said she would try to push herself as hard as possible to get the results again in the big league.

“I will not just come and play. I will be there only if I can give off my best,” she said.

P. Kashyap and R.M.V. Guru Sai Dutt will also join Badminton Pros as mentors and they hoped the initiative would take care of all aspects of a young talent’s training and exposure programme with a critical evaluation system in place.