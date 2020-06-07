Other Sports

Asian Tour golf to restart in September

Awaiting action: The Asian Tour is working on dates to fit in the Indian Open in the schedule.

Awaiting action: The Asian Tour is working on dates to fit in the Indian Open in the schedule.   | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

Talks on for three-event ‘Indian Swing’, dates not yet set

Golf’s Asian Tour announced on Sunday plans to restart its 2020 season with three tournaments in September as travel restrictions begin to ease across Asia.

The Tour, suspended since the Malaysia Open on March 7, told AFP it aims to tee off again at the Shinhan Donghae Open from September 10 to 13 in Incheon, South Korea.

It will be the first of three to be played under strict COVID-19 protocols which could mean players have to travel alone and use local caddies.

The $950,000 Mercuries Taiwan Masters from September 17 to 20 and the $1.4 million Panasonic Open in Japan from September 24 to 27 will complete the opening mini-swing in three countries where lockdown and travel restrictions have already been eased.

Discussions are taking place for an event in South East Asia in October before an ‘Indian Swing’ with the Panasonic Open, the rescheduled Indian Open and a possible new event in New Delhi, though dates are yet to be confirmed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:34:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/asian-tour-golf-to-restart-in-september/article31773627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY