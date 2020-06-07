Asian Tour golf to restart in September

Golf’s Asian Tour announced on Sunday plans to restart its 2020 season with three tournaments in September as travel restrictions begin to ease across Asia.

The Tour, suspended since the Malaysia Open on March 7, told AFP it aims to tee off again at the Shinhan Donghae Open from September 10 to 13 in Incheon, South Korea.

It will be the first of three to be played under strict COVID-19 protocols which could mean players have to travel alone and use local caddies.

The $950,000 Mercuries Taiwan Masters from September 17 to 20 and the $1.4 million Panasonic Open in Japan from September 24 to 27 will complete the opening mini-swing in three countries where lockdown and travel restrictions have already been eased.

Discussions are taking place for an event in South East Asia in October before an ‘Indian Swing’ with the Panasonic Open, the rescheduled Indian Open and a possible new event in New Delhi, though dates are yet to be confirmed.