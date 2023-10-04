HamberMenu
Asian Games 2023 | India bags gold in archery, bronze in race walk, records best-ever medal haul

India's previous-best medal haul had come at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, when the country's athletes returned with 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze

October 04, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Hangzhou

PTI
Gold medal winner India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam with silver medal winning Korean team and bronze medalist team of Chinese Taipei during presentation ceremony of the mixed team compound archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on October 4, 2023.

Gold medal winner India’s Ojas Pravin Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam with silver medal winning Korean team and bronze medalist team of Chinese Taipei during presentation ceremony of the mixed team compound archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on October 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian contingent on Wednesday registered its best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games by going past the previous edition's tally of 70 here.

India's previous-best medal haul had come at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, when the country's athletes returned with 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo fetched a bronze medal in the 35km mixed race walk event early on Wednesday to help India match the 2018 Jakarta Games' performance.

Compound archers Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam then grabbed India's 71st medal when they won the mixed team gold medal.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to state that India has forged its impression with the best ever medal haul in the Asian Games by crossing the 70 mark in medals tally and there are more to come," India's chef de mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa said.

India has sent its largest-ever contingent with an aim to cross the 100-medal mark at the continental showpiece.

'Aab ki Baar, Sau Paar' (which translates to crossing 100 medals this time) has been India's catch line for the Hangzhou Games.

India currently have 16 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze medals with over four days of competition still left.

