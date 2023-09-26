HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hangzhou Asian Games | India wins gold medal in equestrian event after 41 years

With this gold, India broke the 41-year-old jinx at the continental event. India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

September 26, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
The Indian Equestrian dressage team after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023, on September 26, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI

The Indian Equestrian dressage team after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023, on September 26, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI

India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 26, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.

 

Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event.

China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

 

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.

India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

Related Topics

Summer Asian Games / equestrian

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.