2023 Asian Games | Men's 4x100m medley team smashes national record; advances to final

September 26, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Hangzhou

The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team swam a sensational heat, obliterating the national record to enter the final of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.

They bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta.

They finished fourth overall to advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.

The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day — Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma — failed to progress to the finals of their respective events.

While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31).