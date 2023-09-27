HamberMenu
Asian Games 2022 | Indian sailor Vishnu Sarvanan wins bronze

The seasoned sailor, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, had a net score of 34 to clinch the bronze in a gruelling 11-race competition.

September 27, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Ningbo

PTI
File picture of sailor Vishnu Sarvanan

File picture of sailor Vishnu Sarvanan | Photo Credit: X/@OlympicKhel

Vishnu Sarvanan secured India a bronze medal in men's dinghy ILCA-7 event in the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Sarvanan, in fact, missed the silver medal by just one point, as South Korea's Jeemin HA took the second spot with 33 points. Singapore's Jun Han Ryan Lo claimed the gold with with a net score of 26.

In sailing, the competitor's worst score from all the races is subtracted from the total points to determine the net score.

The one with the lowest net score is adjudged the winner.

Sarvanan had a total score of 48 and his worst race was eight one, where he retired, as 14 points were deducted from his score.

