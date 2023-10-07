October 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Fresh from her stunning feat of winning three gold medals in the on-going Asian Games, archer V. Jyothi Surekha is now looking for the compound bow category to be included in the Olympics.

“We are hoping that a decision, which has been postponed quite a few times, will be taken soon and the event will feature in the 2028 Olympics,” the 27-year-old Surekha informed The Hindu from Hangzhou on Saturday.

“Well, representing India in the Olympics is the ultimate goal and winning a medal will be even greater. Definitely, it is a long way to go and obviously I have to continue shooting as well as I am doing right now,” she said.

“Olympic medal is for sure the biggest target right now but it will be a long wait for sure. Let us see how things shape up in the run-up to the 2028 edition if the event is introduced in that Olympics,” Surekha explained.

Reflecting on her Asian Games show, the Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh Government said it was the best and most satisfying performance in a single event.

“It is not just the gold that gave me a lot of satisfaction but also the way I shot right through the Asian Games was really pleasing,” she said.

“I didn’t make any changes in my technique. It was the same as I have been shooting in the last few years and I am grateful to coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja and the Sports Authority of India for their great support.

Interestingly, Surekha is not all excited but pointed out that she felt quite normal even after the third gold.”It is not that I am not conscious of the magnitude of the feat but somehow I didn’t get any different feeling,” she said.

“At the back of the mind, that thought of gunning for the third gold was there. But, I tried my best to focus on what I can do best and not think about the opponent’s scores. I was successful in controlling things which were under my control,” Surekha said even while thanking GoSports.

“The conditions were tough and there was drizzle in the morning but luckily during my final, the weather was clear. Really glad that I could pull off such a satisfying performance,” she said.

“I dedicate these three gold to my parents (V. Surendra and Sri Durga) given the kind of sacrifices they have made to let me continue with my passion in archery over the years,” the champion archer concluded.