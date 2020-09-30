Other Sports

AFI’s revised calendar

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has scheduled the first-ever National Open Throws Championships on October 26 and 27 at Patiala, marking the resumption of its calendar for 2020.

The revised calendar includes the zonal junior National championships and the junior National at Ranchi. The first major competition will be the Indian GP at Thiruvananthapuram on Feb. 12, followed by two more the same month. The Federation Cup will be held from March 10 to 14.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2020 11:47:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/afis-revised-calendar/article32736204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story