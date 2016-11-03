Other Sports

Chicago Cubs win their first World Series baseball title

Chicago Cubs' David Ross is carried by teammates after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.  

Beat Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a thrilling Game 7 delayed by rain early on Thursday and end more than a century of misery of their loyal fans.



The Chicago Cubs won their first World Series baseball championship since 1908 when Ben Zobrist hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a thrilling Game 7 delayed by rain early on Thursday.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman blew a three-run lead with two outs in the eighth when Rajai Davis hit a tying homer.

But the Cubs, after tormenting their fans one more time, came right back after a 17-inute rain delay before the top of the 10th and scored twice. Davis hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom half, but Mike Montgomery got the final out.

Manager Joe Maddon’s team halted the longest title drought in baseball, becoming the first club to overcome a 3- Series deficit since the 1985 Kansas City Royals.

Cleveland was trying to win its first crown since 1948, but lost the last two games at home.

World Series favorites since spring training, Chicago led the majors with 103 wins this season. The Cubs then ended more than a century of misery of their loyal fans.

