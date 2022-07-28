44th Chess Olympiad | No better time for sports in India than now, says PM Modi

During his address, Mr. Stalin said it was a proud moment for India to host the international chess event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and others at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28, 2022 said there was no better time for sports in India, as Indian sportspersons excelled in various sports in the recent times.

Inaugurating the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other dignitaries, Mr. Modi said: “There are no losers [in any game]. There are winners and there are future leaders.”

Welcoming chess players to the Chess Olympiad, Mr. Modi said: “We will make every effort to make you feel comfortable. We will help you bring your best game to the board.” Chess Olympiad has come to India for the first time, he underlined.

There were many temples in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi said and further invited chess players to discover Chennai and Mamallapuram and nearby areas. He called India the “home of chess” and described Tamil Nadu the “chess powerhouse of India”, since many Indian chess grandmasters were from Tamil Nadu.

During his address, Mr. Stalin said it was a proud moment for India to host the international chess event. He recalled the conducting of a major chess event with over 20,000 players when Mr. Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister. “Your [Mr. Modi] presence has increased the magnitude of this event,” Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling the efforts the Tamil Nadu government took to host the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad Chennai within three months, Mr. Stalin commended all those involved in the hosting of the event. Hosting of the event would elevate Tamil Nadu’s profile in the international arena.

Pointing out the roots of chess in India since the ancient times, Mr. Stalin underlined rich history and heritage value of Mamallapuram, the venue of the Olympiad. He pointed out that 26 chess of the total grandmasters in India are from Tamil Nadu.

Elaboration on ‘Thambi’, the name of the mascot for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, he said it meant brotherhood and all are one family. “Thambi [Brother] was how late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai used to call any man he met,” Mr. Stalin recalled.

Referring to the archaeological excavations including in Keeladi, Mr. Stalin contended Tamil Nadu had a long standing association with chess. Chess was a game of intelligence and strategy, he said and added that the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram would help spread chess in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Stalin also termed Chennai as the “Chess Capital of India.”

Union Minister for Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich participated.

Earlier in the day, an impressive performance by artists from across the country enthralled the audience in the fully packed stadium. Legendary chess player Viswanathan Anand handed over the Chess Olympiad torch to the Chief Minister, who in turned passed it on to the Prime Minister.