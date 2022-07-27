A trip to remember for young chess players

Ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad, students were flown to Bengaluru

For 149 children studying in government schools, Wednesday was a day they went on a special excursion, thousands of feet above the ground, flying from Chennai to Bengaluru.

Ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad, to kindle an interest for the sport in children, the State government conducted chess competitions for students in government schools and the winners— 73 girls, 76 boys and three teachers— were taken on a trip to Bengaluru in a special aircraft. Even during the journey, they were playing chess.

For students of Classes I-V, VI-VIII, IX-X and XI-XII, the government held chess competitions at four levels. Teachers, who were trained, taught the finer aspects of chess to students. Competitions were held in School, District and State levels. Chief Minister M.K Stalin had announced that the winners would get an opportunity to interact with international chess players, who are coming down to Chennai for participating in the Olympiad.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin met the students and presented them miniature statues of Thambi, the Chess Olympiad mascot.