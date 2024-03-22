GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pérez downplays speculation of his Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes in F1

Pérez remains convinced the team is united.

March 22, 2024 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - Melbourne

AP
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the press conference ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne, Australia on March 21, 2024.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the press conference ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne, Australia on March 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sergio Pérez has downplayed speculation that his three-time Formula 1 world champion teammate Max Verstappen could be considering a switch from Red Bull to Mercedes.

Verstappen's future has been the talk of the Australian Grand Prix paddock at Albert Park this week with Red Bull allegedly divided over its recent controversy involving team principal Christian Horner.

“The team is in a very strong position, because with the results we're currently having, the harmony that there is in the team, I think to achieve that it takes a couple of years probably,” Pérez said on the eve of the first practice sessions in Melbourne.

Verstappen has won the first two races of the F1 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Perez finished second in both Grand Prix races.

“Right now, the dynamic, everyone in the team is working really well together, the whole engineering group, it's really united," Perez said.

“And you can see that on-track, and how efficient we've been in the last year. So I don't see any reason to change it.” He added: it would "obviously be a blow for the team if Max were to leave.” Pérez denied any knowledge of an exit clause in Verstappen's Red Bull contract, which is set to run through to the end of 2028 but has been the subject of intense speculation as part of the ongoing controversy.

“I don't have that clause,” Pérez said. “I don't know what clause Max has in his contract, it's better if you ask him. I think Max, as far as I know, has a contract with the team and is fully committed with the team.

“And the rest, I think it's not for me to comment, nothing to do with me.” The Australian Grand Prix is set for Sunday. There are two practice sessions scheduled for Friday and another on Saturday before afternoon qualifying.

