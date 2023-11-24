MOTORSPORTS | It’s time for JK Tyre stars to shine in the APRC final round

November 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Danau Toba (Indonesia)

After a solid round of testing in rain and shine, Jahaan Singh Gill (co-driver Suraj Prasad), Suhem Kabeer (PVS Murthy) and Lokesh Gowda (Ashwin Naik) are all set for the Danau Toba Rally here this weekend.

Fielded by JK Tyre and Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation, the three are quite confident of doing well in the final round of the Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) which was officially flagged off on Friday.

Considered as one of the toughest rallies on the circuit, the Danau Toba Rally will run on gravel and cover a distance of 433kms, with 150.35kms earmarked for 11 special stages and one Super Special Stage.

Jahaan, who just sealed the JINRC title in the Indian National Rally Championship, will be driving the N11 Subaru, while Suhem and Lokesh will be on a N12 Subaru.

The competitors tested their cars for the first time on the challenging turf and have a fair idea of tackling the terrain in their four-wheel drive cars. “We are looking forward to this rally because it is something different that we have never experienced before,” said Jahaan, who is in his maiden international outing.

“We tested the car and realised it’s a totally different ball game. These cars are much faster than what we drive back home. Our main aim is to get used to the car and focus on completing the rally,” he added.

“Stepping onto the international stage is a thrilling challenge and a new road to conquer. We are happy with the progress so far and will give it our best shot during the weekend,” said Suhem.

Lokesh, who is back rallying after a break, knows the challenges that lie ahead but is confident of using all his experience and making it count.

Post the flag-off, the rally will be followed by Leg 1 on Saturday and Leg 2 on Sunday.