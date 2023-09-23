HamberMenu
MotoGP Indian Grand Prix: Martin reigns in Sprint Race edging Bagnaia; Marquez finishes third 

Pole-sitter Bezzecchi gets hit by teammate Marini from behind while braking for the first corner; the former slumps to 18th spot while the latter crashes out, breaking his collarbone; will miss today’s race

September 23, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Greater Noida

S. Dipak Ragav
Scorching the track: Pramac Racing’s Martin nailed the start and raced away to victory.

Scorching the track: Pramac Racing’s Martin nailed the start and raced away to victory. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Jorge Martin clinched the first Indian Grand Prix Sprint Race with a fine drive from second on the grid ahead of title-rival and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday.

The Pramac Racing rider nailed the start, taking the lead from pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing) and sailed into the distance in the 11-lap race.

Six-time champion Marc Marquez took the third place in his Honda, only his second podium of the season after his Sprint podium in the first race of the season in Portugal.

Martin, who won the sprint and main race in the previous round in Misano at the San Marino Grand Prix, continued his good run as he cruised to victory and cut his deficit to Bagnaia by another three points.

He is now 33 behind the reigning champion and will look to further cut into the factory Ducati rider’s lead in Sunday’s race.

Ahead of the race, riders felt turn one as a corner where chaos could unfold at the start of the race. Just as they predicted, it happened when pole-sitter Bezzecchi was hit by his teammate Luca Marini from behind while braking for the first corner, forcing the former to slump from first to 18th.

Marini, who started fourth, crashed out, breaking his collarbone and will miss Sunday’s race.

However, Bezzechhi produced a stunning recovery drive as he came through the pack like a hot knife through butter, slicing past rivals easily to finish fifth, including a last-lap pass on Fabio Quartararo.

KTM Factory Racing rider Brad Binder, starting from 13th, made a brilliant start, gaining eight places to finish fourth ahead of Bezzecchi.

Speaking about his drive, Bezzecchi said, “I was very strong in braking compared to the riders in front, so I was able to pass as much as I could.”

However, the Italian was frustrated at being taken out at the start, saying, “If I am not safe in the first row, where do I start. It is three times I have been crashed into by someone else this season,” he said.

Earlier, the day’s schedule went for a toss when a torrential downpour hit the circuit just before qualifying for the Moto3 session, causing nearly an hour’s delay.

With a damp track, MotoGP had another 15-minute practice session for riders to get used to driving on a new track in wet conditions.

Eventually, the track dried out before the start of the sprint race which commenced 90 minutes after the scheduled time.

The results (top-8 only get points):

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing); 2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)+1.389; 3. Marc Marquez (Honda Team) 2.405; 4. Brad Binder (KTM Factory Racing) 2.904; 5. Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing) 3.266; 6. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha Racing) 4.327; 7. Jack Miller (KTM Factory Racing) 7.172; 8. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) 8.798.

