Hamilton wins a chaotic thriller

Goes level with Verstappen for title decider in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton kept his hopes of an eighth World championship title alive with a thrilling victory in a dramatic and, at times, chaotic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here on Sunday.

The result left the seven-time champion level on 369.5 points with title rival Max Verstappen ahead of the final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Crashes, interruptions

Hamilton was behind Verstappen for much of the 50-lap race which was stopped twice because of crashes and interrupted numerous times by the safety car and virtual safety car.

But Hamilton, nursing a damaged front wing caused by a collision with Verstappen, came through late, to claim his eighth win of the season and the 103rd of his career.

The title will be settled in Abu Dhabi, although if neither finishes in the points, Verstappen, with nine race wins, will take the title. Verstappen finished second, 11.825secs behind in spite of being given a five-second penalty after colliding with the Mercedes star.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas pipped Alpine’s Esteban Ocon on the line for third place to give Mercedes a 28-point lead in the constructors’ championship.

It was the first time Jeddah was hosting a Grand Prix and the problems the drivers, including Verstappen, had had in practice and qualifying were apparent again.

It was also the first Grand Prix since the death last month of Frank Williams and was played out against a backdrop of concerns about Saudi Arabia ‘sportswashing’ its human rights record.

The safety car made its first appearance on lap 10 when Mick Schumacher spun on Turn 22 and slammed his Haas into the wall. The race was red-flagged shortly afterwards for repairs on the crash-barriers.

When the race re-started, Hamilton slipped past Verstappen who then barged his way around the outside, going off the track, to regain the advantage. Behind them Sergio Perez was clipped by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, causing the Red Bull to spin off.

That in turn triggered a domino effect with George Russell (Williams) and Nikita Mazepin (Haas) also going off.

The stewards decided that Verstappen’s manouevre was illegal and promoted Alpine’s Ocon to pole for the third start of the race, with Hamilton in second and Verstappen in third.

Changes of lead

On lap 36 Hamilton attempted to overtake but in a move evocative of their tussle in Brazil, Verstappen cut across Hamilton to keep the lead. Verstappen was ordered to give the place back but as he braked Hamilton ran into the back of his car damaging his front wing.

Having given way, the Dutchman immediately re-took the lead, but a lap later Hamilton slipped past again to move back in front and this time, with Verstappen also hit by the five-second penalty, he was able to lead all the way to the chequered flag.

The results:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2hr 06min 0:15.118; 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at 11.825; 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 27.531; 4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 27.633; 5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 40.121; 6. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 41.613; 7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 44.475; 8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 46.606; 9. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 58.505; 10. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1:01.358; 11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1:17.212; 12. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1:23.249; 13. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) one lap; 14. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) one lap; 15. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) one lap.

Fastest lap: Hamilton 1:30.734, 47th.

Retirements: Mick Schumacher (Haas), George Russell (Williams), Nikita Mazepin (Haas), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

World championship standings:

Drivers: 1. Verstappen (Ned) 369.5 pts (9 wins), 2. Hamilton (GBR) 369.5 (8 wins), 3. Bottas (Fin) 218, 4. Perez (Mex) 190, 5. Leclerc (Mon) 158, 6. Norris (GBR) 154, 7. Sainz (Esp) 149.5, 8. Ricciardo (Aus) 115, 9. Gasly (Fra) 100, 10. Alonso (Esp) 77, 11. Ocon (Fra) 72, 12. Vettel (Ger) 43, 13. Stroll (Can) 34, 14. Tsunoda (Jpn) 20, 15. Russell (GBR) 16, 16. Raikkonen (Fin) 10, 17. Latifi (Can) 7, 18. Giovinazzi (Ita) 3, 19. Schumacher (Ger) 0, 20. Kubica (Pol) 0, 21. Mazepin (Rus) 0.

Constructors: 1. Mercedes 587.5 pts, 2. Red Bull 559.5, 3. Ferrari 307.5, 4. McLaren 269, 5. Alpine 149, 6. AlphaTauri 120, 7. Aston Martin 77, 8. Williams 23, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing 13, 10. Haas 0.