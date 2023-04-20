Four-stroke karting series to be held across six cities from April 29

April 20, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Akhil Reddy, chairman and managing director of Racing Promotions Private Ltd, said the four-stroke karting series in India starting from April 29 would feature six rounds across different cities . The series concludes with the finale on June 4 in Hyderabad, the city-based official said.

“Participants aged 15 and above are eligible to compete, and the winner of the finale will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship, which starts in July 2023. The scholarship covers training, a new kart, mechanic, and engineer, as well as the entry remains free,” Akhil explained.

“The competition, set to start on April 29th and 30th at the ECR Speedway in Chennai, will then move to Meco Kartopia in Bangalore, Speedway Thrissur in Thrissur, Ajmera Indikarting in Mumbai, F11 Karting in Delhi, and Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad,” said Akhil.

The grand final will feature 36 drivers from the six cities. The format will include one practice session and one qualifying session and with nine drivers per batch.

There will be four qualifying heats, with the top five drivers from each heat qualifying for the semifinal heats. The top five drivers from each semifinal heat will qualify for the grand finale.

The prize for each city’s top three winners includes a trophy and the top six drivers from the overall series will receive a scholarship for the FMSCI National Karting Championship.

“Our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the sport in India is reflected in the scholarship opportunity for the winner of the finale, and we look forward to a thrilling and competitive series across the different cities,” Akhil said.

Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) is the exclusive rights holder of 4W motorsports in India and also engaged in organising championships in motorsports.