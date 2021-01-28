Motorsport

Formula 3 Asian Championship | Mumbai Falcons ready to soar

All set: Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini will be eager to make an impression at the Formula 3 Asian Championship. Special Arrangement.  

Mumbai Falcons will begin its maiden campaign in the Formula 3 Asian Championship on Friday, with India’s top racers Jehan Daruvala and Kush Maini behind the wheel.

The team unveiled its livery on Thursday, which incorporates the colours of the Indian Tricolour.

The first round, which will be held at the Dubai Autodrome, will witness 23 racers from 17 different nationalities competing for honours.

The Indian racing fans can watch the races live on the Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited YouTube Channel at 5 p.m. on Friday, and 12 noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

