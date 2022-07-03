Eight selected for FIM MiniGP World Series India

Full grid of 15 riders to be announced later this month

Eight children, including two girls, in the age group of 10-14 years made it to the first batch of riders to participate in the FIM MiniGP World Series India 2022 following two sessions of tryouts and evaluation by experts at the Meco Kartopia track, here on Saturday.

The full grid of 15 riders will be announced later this month after a similar exercise in north India.

Also included in the list of the first batch is Chennai’s Rakshitha Dave, who could not participate in the trials here owing to an injury, but hopes to recover in time for the first round of the MiniGP World Series India, later this month.

FIM, the World governing body for two-wheeler racing, in association with Dorna Sports, launched the MiniGP Series in 2021, as part of the Road To MotoGP programme. The series is restricted to riders in the 10-14 years age group. The top two riders at the conclusion of the series will take part in the World Series final round to be held in Valencia, Spain, in November.

The first round of World Series India 2022 will be held in Bengaluru on July 23-24, before moving to Hyderabad for the next two rounds and then returning to Bengaluru for the final two rounds. Each round will comprise two races.

Selected riders: Nandanan Mahendran (Chennai), Rakshith Dave (Chennai), Jinendra Sangave (Kolhapur), R. Kabilesh (Chennai), Shreyas Hareesh (Bengaluru), Rehbar Islam Baktoo (Delhi), Aleena Shaikh (Bengaluru), Anastya Pol (Bengaluru); Reserve: Dev Agasthya (Bengaluru).