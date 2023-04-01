HamberMenu
Australian GP 2023 | Verstappen takes pole position for Red Bull, ahead of Mercedes 2-3

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso will start fourth on the grid ahead of fifth-placed Carlos Sainz

April 01, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Reuters
Mercedes’ George Russell, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the press conference after the Australian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying race.

Mercedes’ George Russell, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the press conference after the Australian Grand Prix 2023 qualifying race. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Max Verstappen took pole position for Red Bull at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Saturday after teammate Sergio Perez came crashing back to earth with a brake failure that left him last on the grid.

Mercedes driver George Russell joins Verstappen on the front row for Sunday's race at Albert Park after qualifying second ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen saved his best for late, roaring around the lakeside circuit in one minute and 16.732 seconds, over two-tenths of a second quicker than Russell.

"I think the last run was very good," Verstappen said, celebrating his first pole at Albert Park.

Also Read | Sublime, ruthless, prickly: The many shades of Max Verstappen

"It all worked out in Q3."

Hamilton was thrilled Mercedes had bridged the pace to Red Bull, who won both the opening races in the Middle East.

Third-placed qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 01, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

Third-placed qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes attends the press conference after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 01, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

"I'm so happy with this," he said. "I'm really proud of the team - to be up on the two front rows is a dream for us.

"To be this close to Red Bull is incredible."

Perez, who endured a nightmare final practice earlier on Saturday, locked up braking into turn three during his first out lap in the opening session and beached himself in gravel, bringing his qualifying to a quick end.

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso will start fourth on the grid ahead of fifth-placed Carlos Sainz.

Sainz's Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc will line up seventh behind sixth-placed Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.

Alex Albon will be eighth on the grid after a positive day for Williams, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly (ninth) and Haas's Nico Hulkenberg.

Home fan hopes of a big race for McLaren's local boy Oscar Piastri were dashed as he narrowly missed the cut into Q2. He will start 16th on the grid.

