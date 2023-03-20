HamberMenu
F1 2023 | Sergio Perez wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull takes 1-2

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish Sunday in what is shaping up to be a runaway season for the Formula One Grand Prix

March 20, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

AFP
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates finishing in first position during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates finishing in first position during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 19, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull dominated the second Formula One Grand Prix of the season in Jeddah on Sunday as Sergio Perez won after starting from pole position while team-mate Max Verstappen charged through the field from 15th to finish second.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who started on the front row, crossed the line third in his Aston Martin. He took his place on the podium but was then dropped to fourth because he was hit with a six-second penalty for failing to take a five-second penalty correctly during the race.

George Russell, who chased furiously in the final stage, egged on by his pit chief over the radio, finished within six seconds of the Spaniard to take third.

Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes was fifth.

The Red Bull pair reversed their finishing positions in the season-opening Bahrain GP. Verstappen, who was halted by mechanical problems in qualifying, held on to the championship lead by picking up an extra point for driving the fastest circuit of the race in his 50th and last lap.

Carlos Sainz took sixth with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc seventh after starting 12th as a penalty for changing components in his power unit.

