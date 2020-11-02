Alva and Madesh in blazing form

Bengaluru racers Ruhaan Alva and Ishaan Madesh starred in the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) here over the weekend.

Alva, who won every race in Round 1 and Round 2, won three out of the four races in each of the two rounds in the Junior Category. He holds a massive 41-point lead and has sealed the championship with one round still to go.

In the Cadets section, Madesh won seven of the eight races to assert his class.

In the Senior Category, Coimbatore’s Suriya Varatan (total tally 138) widened his lead over Chennai’s Nirmal Umashankar (111).