All set for the Sprint Qualifying race

To operate in select venues, expected to bring in variability

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will see the debut of a new format called Sprint Qualifying race.

Here is a low-down on what the format is and how it will operate.

What: The new format will be a sprint race held on the Saturday, instead of the traditional qualifying, to set the grid for Sunday’s race.

How: It will be a 100-km race that will happen over 25-30 minutes with no mandatory pit-stops. The top-three drivers will get three, two and one championship points respectively.

They also get a victory parade and be presented with specially-designed wreaths to wear around their necks.

On Friday, instead of two practice sessions, there will be just an one-hour session followed by a traditional qualifying session later in the day, to set the grid for Saturday’s Sprint Race.

There will be another one-hour practice session on Saturday before the Sprint race.

Why: The new system is being trialled is to have more excitement and track action of consequence on all three days of the weekend for the fans. It also helps both the circuit promoters and broadcasters.

Where: The new format will be held in Silverstone, Monza (Italian GP) and at one more venue in the calendar which is not yet finalised. The idea is to have this format at select venues to bring some variability during the season and not to replace the existing qualifying format altogether.