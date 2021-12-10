Motorsport

Abu Dhabi GP | Hamilton tops the charts in practice

Turning it around: Hamilton was third in the morning before taking the top spot.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton’s quest to make Formula One history at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix began brightly with the Mercedes driver topping the timesheets after Friday’s opening practice.

Hamilton, chasing an unprecedented eighth World title, goes into Sunday’s season-ending race level on points with Max Verstappen.

And it was the Dutch title contender who was quickest out of the blocks at the Yas Marina circuit, taking the honours in the morning session.

Hamilton, placed third, turned the tables under floodlights in second practice with a 1m 23.691s lap to get his weekend off to an encouraging start. “It doesn’t feel too bad,” said Hamilton.


