Mezcal, Chief Commander, Royal Eminence, Fun Storm and Manzoni catch the eye

Mezcal, Chief Commander, Royal Eminence, Fun Storm and Manzoni caught the eye when horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 20).

Outer sand

600m: Oberon (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Chief Commander (Inayat) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1000m: Lady Santana (M. Jodha), Supreme Angel (M.S. Deora) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. They moved together.

Inner sand

600m: Lady Solitaire (Farid Ansari) 41.5. In good condition. Angavai (rb), Cartel (rb) 48. Supreme Excelsior (Farid Ansari) 42, Urged. Alpha (A. Ayaz Khan) (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Glorious Nissy (R. Manish) 44. Fit. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Paramo) (Koshi Kumar), a 2-y-o (David Livingston — Everybreakingwave) (rb) 41.5. They were extended. Roger O'More (Farhan Alam) 43.5. Easy. Henrietta (R. Manish) 40.5. In fine shape. Blind Love (Ramandeep), Lady Zeen (Farhan Alam) 46.5. Star (rb), Terminator (S. Kamble) 47.5. They moved freely.

800m: King Louis (P. Vikram), Once You Go Back (Farhan Alam) 1-1, 600/45. They finished level. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 55.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/40. In fine trim. Maringale (Farhan Alam), Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. hey finished together.

1000m: Windermere (rb), Euphoric (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. They are in good shape. Innisbrook (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Sanctuary Cove (Md. Feroze) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Succession (S. Kamble) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Mezcal (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Manzoni (Md. Feroze) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Princess Beauty (S. Kamble), Speed Master (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Military Regiment (rb), Golden Strike (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy.

Noted on Sunday (Dec. 19)

Outer sand

600m: Storm Trigger (M.S. Deora), Beejay (N. Jodha) 47.5. They moved freely.

800m: Star Ranking (Ramandeep), Hope And Glory (Shaliyar Khan) 57.5, 600/43. A fit pair.

1000m: Whiskey Sour (N. Jodha), Angel Light (M.S. Deora) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Butterfly (Shaliyar Khan) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44. Unextended.

Inner sand

600m: Sporting Spirit (Shahzad Alam), Muktsar's Brave (rb) 47.5.

800m: They String (rb), Ribolla Gialla (rb) 1-3.5, 600/48.5. Sabatini (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Handy. Once You Go Back (Farhan Alam), King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-0, 600/44. They shaped well. Catelyn (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Leuba (rb), Santamarina Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Cineraria (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Bienfaisant (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar), Super Girl (Sai Vamsi) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They worked well. Mezcal (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Starscript (Santosh G), Fiery Red (N. Jodha), Herring (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. First two named finished in front together. Current View (Inayat), Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/47. Former finished a length in front. Mister Moonlight (P. Vikram) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Hard held. Magical Wish (Ramandeep), Star Twist (Shaliyar Khan) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They moved together.

1200m: Manzoni (Md. Feroze) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. In fine fettle. Spicy Star (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.