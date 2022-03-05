Mad Love and Queen O’ War please
Mad Love and Queen O’ War pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (March 5) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Red Dust (Rupesh) 51, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Commandment (Shelar) 55, 600/39. Former was one length better. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Cranberry (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 52, 600/36.5. Shaped well. Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha), Angels Trumpet (rb) 54, 600/39. They were urged and finished level.
1000m: Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pressed. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/38. Responded well. Empower (T.S. Jodha), Liam (Shelar) 1-8, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Inishmore (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-10, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.
1200m: Mad Love (P. Naidu) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings.
Noted on March 4 — inner sand:
600m: Myrcella (Zeeshan) 41. Easy. Perfect Stride/Phlox (rb), Tasman (rb) 41. Both were level.
800m: Iamstorm (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently.
1000m: Juiced (Parmar) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1000m: Baku (Zameer) 1-7, 600/39. Pushed. Moon Belle (rb), Eyes On The Prize (rb) 1-10, 600/41. They jumped out well and finished level.
