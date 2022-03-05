Sport

Mad Love and Queen O’ War please

Mad Love and Queen O’ War pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (March 5) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Red Dust (Rupesh) 51, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha), Commandment (Shelar) 55, 600/39. Former was one length better. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Cranberry (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 52, 600/36.5. Shaped well. Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha), Angels Trumpet (rb) 54, 600/39. They were urged and finished level.

1000m: Dreams (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pressed. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/38. Responded well. Empower (T.S. Jodha), Liam (Shelar) 1-8, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Inishmore (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-10, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Mad Love (P. Naidu) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings.

Noted on March 4 — inner sand:

600m: Myrcella (Zeeshan) 41. Easy. Perfect Stride/Phlox (rb), Tasman (rb) 41. Both were level.

800m: Iamstorm (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1000m: Juiced (Parmar) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Baku (Zameer) 1-7, 600/39. Pushed. Moon Belle (rb), Eyes On The Prize (rb) 1-10, 600/41. They jumped out well and finished level.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2022 3:44:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/mad-love-and-queen-o-war-please/article65193072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY