Lake Tahoe and Triumphant please

May 09, 2022 17:42 IST

Lake Tahoe and Triumphant pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 9). Outer sand:

600m: Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 46. Moved on the bit. Eco Friendly (Arvind K), The Adviser (Ramesh K) 45. They moved freely. Twilight Fame (rb) 44.5. Moved well. Handsome Rocky (Rajesh K), Elite Agent (rb) 43. They finished together.

1000m: Lake Tahoe (Oliver) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Triumphant (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Galloping Ahead (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Smashing Blue (rb), Pleroma (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.