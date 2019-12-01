Khelo India Games to be held from January 10

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held at various locations in Guwahati from January 10 to 23. The announcement was made at the launch ceremony event here on Saturday by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The event marked the unveiling of the composite logo of the third edition of the Games, the players jersey, the Games Mascots and the theme song at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium, Sarusajai.

Athletes Hima Das, Swapna Burman and Lovlina Borgohain joined the ceremony, which was attended by a host of dignitaries from the world of sport.

This year, over 10,000 participants from across the country, will compete in 451 medal events in 20 sport disciplines, two more than last year. This year, cycling and lawn bowls have been added to the list of competing sport events.

“I am delighted to welcome the Khelo India Youth Games to Assam. The Games will surely inspire all the children in the State as well as the entire North-East region to take up sports and bring glory for themselves, our state and indeed our country,” Sonowal said.

Rijiju hoped the Games would trigger a sports revolution across the north-east region. “The Khelo India Youth Games is one of the most empowering initiatives of the Indian Government that hopes to not only give a platform to youngsters from all over the country to make a future in sport, but also to build India into a sporting nation,” Rijiju said.

“I invite every sports-loving and talented youngster to grab this opportunity and begin his or her journey towards excellence, he added.

Hima Das, one of the most celebrated athletes from Assam, noted, “This is the biggest boost for us athletes not just in terms of scholarships but also in terms of moral encouragement and motivation,” said Hima.

Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain observed, “We are all so excited that the Games are taking place in our home State. I believe that this is going to spark a huge interest for sports among the youngsters.”