Italy offered Serie A clubs a glimmer of hope on Sunday after it said footballers could take part in individual training sessions as the strictest coronavirus lockdown measures began to ease. The Interior Ministry’s go-ahead for players to attend their club’s training facilities offered fans in the football-mad country the first sign that the 2019-20 season might be saved.
Italy gives Serie A clubs some hope
Several regions allowed clubs to open their facilities for players to train on their own
Printable version | May 3, 2020
