IOA forms six-member committee

To look into amendments to the constitution on Delhi HC directive

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday formed a six-member committee to look into the amendments to be made to its constitution before holding elections so as to align it with the National Sports Code.

The committee will comprise IOA president Narinder Batra, secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey, senior vice-presidents Anil Khana and R.K. Anand, and Lalit Bhanot, who is a member of the committee that finalises India’s contingent to multi-sports events.

The committee will take a decision on the amendments to be made by January 20. The IOA AGM was conducted by Justice (retd.) Rajiv Sahai Endlaw, who was appointed by the Delhi High Court as administrator for the purpose, and assisted by former Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas.

The IOA was to hold its elective AGM in Guwahati on Sunday but the Delhi HC had passed an interim order on November 30 to maintain status quo on an application by senior advocate Rahul Mehra. On Friday, the high court asked the IOA to shift the venue of the AGM to Delhi.

“The General House decided to form a six-member committee to look at what amendments need to be made in the IOA constitution before the elections are held,” IOA Mehta said.

“The committee will deliberate and propose which amendments are to be made. They will be vetted through Mr. Injeti Srinivas and submitted to the Delhi High Court,” Mehta added.

"The deadline for taking a decision on what amendments to be made is January 20. After the decision is taken by the committee on the amendments, the IOA GBM will amend the constitution before the elections are held.”

Mehta added the IOA will have to inform Delhi HC about Sunday’s decision of the AGM on the next hearing on Dec. 23.