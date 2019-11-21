Indian pacers under lights, Mominul’s main concern

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque agrees with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli that a practice match before the inaugural pink-ball Test would have been helpful for both teams. The visiting captain did not wish to go deeper into the matter and accepted the arrangement saying, “We didn’t get any practice match, so we cannot ponder on it now. We have to focus on what we have to do right now.”

Mominul seemed more concerned about getting his and his team's form right.

“The top order should learn from their mistakes. We had small partnerships in Indore but we need to convert the fifty partnerships into 150s,” he said.

The challenge for his side would be tackling the Indian pacers Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav under lights, he said. “India has world-class fast bowlers. Under lights, it will be more challenging. But we are taking it positively, “ Mominul said.