Sport

Indian pacers under lights, Mominul’s main concern

Pulling his weight: Mushfiqur Rahim’s fine performance at Indore will serve as an inspiration for teammates .

Pulling his weight: Mushfiqur Rahim’s fine performance at Indore will serve as an inspiration for teammates .   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

more-in

Bangladesh skipper looks at the positives from previous match

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque agrees with his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli that a practice match before the inaugural pink-ball Test would have been helpful for both teams. The visiting captain did not wish to go deeper into the matter and accepted the arrangement saying, “We didn’t get any practice match, so we cannot ponder on it now. We have to focus on what we have to do right now.”

Mominul seemed more concerned about getting his and his team's form right.

“The top order should learn from their mistakes. We had small partnerships in Indore but we need to convert the fifty partnerships into 150s,” he said.

The challenge for his side would be tackling the Indian pacers Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav under lights, he said. “India has world-class fast bowlers. Under lights, it will be more challenging. But we are taking it positively, “ Mominul said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket Sport
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 10:29:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/indian-pacers-under-lights-mominuls-main-concern/article30041544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY