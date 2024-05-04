GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kalamitsi, The Leader and Michiko please

May 04, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Kalamitsi, The Leader and Michiko pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 4).

Inner sand:

1200m: Everyone Godfather (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. 

Outer sand:

600m: Michiko (Antony) 42. Moved attractively. 

1000m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Vivaldo (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. 

1200m: The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display. Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Channigaraya (Antony), Golden Time (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. Kalamitsi (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

Inner sand (May 3):

600m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 40.5. Moved well. 

1000m: Finley (Shreyasn) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Pericles (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim. 

Outer sand:

600m: Asher (rb), My Visionary (rb) 45. Former finished three lengths ahead. 

Inner sand (May 2): 1000m: Xaily (Rayan) 1-10, 600/40.5. Worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Sunlit Path (rb) 46. Easy.

1400m: West Brook (Suraj) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Impressed. 

Gate practice

Inner sand: 1200m: Gismo (A. Velu) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Debonair (rb), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tigerking (Saddam H), Amazing Luck (A. Velu) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. 

Inner sand (May 1):

1000m: Fondness Of You (Prabhakaran) 1-9, 600/40.5. Moved well.

1200m: Del Aviz (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Moved attractively. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Global Influence (rb), Divine Art (Suraj) 45. They moved freely. Nyx (Darshan) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Bold Act (rb), Asagiri (Ashok) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. 

1200m: Mysticalair (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Vafadar (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand (April 30):

1000m: Don Carlos (Shreyas) 1-0.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Verrazzano (-), Imperial Star (-) 45.5. They moved freely.

1200m: Positano (Darshan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Priceless Gold (Ashok) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. 

1400m: The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.