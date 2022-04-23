Hope And Glory for Rosie Sunshine Handicap

April 23, 2022 00:30 IST

Hope And Glory, who has been well tuned, may score in the Rosie Sunshine Handicap (1,300m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (April 23).

1. KUNDAH HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 11-00 a.m.: 1. Willows (9) H. Rahul 60, 2. Dazzling Princess (8) C. Umesh 58, 3. Fine Future (7) Farhan Alam 58, 4. Prince Of Windsor (3) Shyam Kumar 56, 5. Mayflower (1) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 6. Thrill of Power (2) Ramandeep 54.5, 7. Sparkleberry (4) K. Sai Kiran 53.5, 8. Wisaka (5) Manikandan 53.5 and 9. Mystic Zlatan (6) A. Ayaz Khan 53.

1. FINE FUTURE, 2. DAZZLING PRINCESS, 3. MYSTIC ZLATAN

2. QUEEN’S GRACE HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 11-30: 1. Wah Ms Zara (4) H. Rahul 60, 2. Hebron (8) Inayat 59, 3. Butterfly (6) Surya Prakash 56.5, 4. Embrace (5) M.S. Deora 54.5, 5. Angel Heart (7) Gaurav Singh 54, 6. Wild Frank (1) B. Dharshan 52.5, 7. First Empress (2) Kuldeep Singh 52, 8. Diamond And Pearls (9) P. Sai Kumar 51.5, 9. Pirate’s Love (3) K. Sai Kiran 51.5 and 10. Rhiannon (10) Koshi Kumar 51.5.

1. DIAMOND AND PEARLS, 2. EMBRACE, 3. FIRST EMPRESS

3. KUNDAH HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 12-00 noon: 1. Ginsburg (7) M.S. Deora 60, 2. Protea (2) C. Umesh 60, 3. Henrietta (6) Ishwar Singh 59.5, 4. Augusta (5) P. Sai Kumar 58, 5. Grand Royal (9) A. Ayaz Khan 57, 6. Amber Lightning (3) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 7. Yaadein (4) Indrajeet Kumar 56.5, 8. Feni (8) B. Dharshan 54.5 and 9. Gingersnap (1) S. Joseph 54.

1. GINSBURG, 2. AUGUSTA, 3. AMBER LIGHTNING

4. ROSIE SUNSHINE HANDICAP (1,300m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (out station horses eligible), 12-30 p.m.: 1. Hope And Glory (8) A. Imran Khan 62, 2. Priceless Ruler (4) Farid Ansari 59.5, 3. Glorious Destiny (1) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 4. Classic Remark (9) A. Ayaz Khan 57.5, 5. King T’Chala (6) A.M. Alam 57.5, 6. Treasure Delight (7) M.S. Deora 57, 7. Alexandre Dumas (2) K. Sai Kiran 53.5, 8. Alpha (3) Kuldeep Singh 53.5 and 9. Oscar Thunder (5) Ashhad Asbar 53.5.

1. HOPE AND GLORY, 2. GLORIOUS DESTINY, 3. OSCARS THUNDER

5. FOREST FANTASY PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 1-00 p.m.: 1. Babu Vamsee (9) H. Rahul 56, 2. Berrettini (6) P. Sai Kumar 56, 3. Glorious Evensong (10) Ramandeep 56, 4. Ibrahimovic (1) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 5. Little Wonder (4) Surya Prakash 56, 6. Radiant Joy (5) Manikandan 56, 7. Safety (3) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Santamarina Star (7) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 8. Shez R Star (8) M.S. Deora 54.5 and 9. Sunny Isles (2) Kuldeep Singh 54.5.

1. SAFETY, 2. SHEZ R STAR, 3. BERRETTINI

6. ETERNALS HANDICAP (1,500m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 1-30: 1. Manzoni (5) H. Rahul 60, 2. Waytogo (2) Ramandeep 59.5, 3. Dominant (8) A. Ayaz Khan 57.5, 4. Lucky Twenty One (3) K. Sai Kiran 57.5, 5. Wonderful Era (4) Farhan Alam 56.5, 6. Undeniable (7) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 7. Victory Walk (10) Ishwar Singh 55.5, 8. Chaitanya (1) Surya Prakash 54, 9. Wise Don (6) Kuldeep Singh 53.5 and 10. Symphony In Style (9) P. Vkram 52.

1. WAYTOGO, 2. UNDENIABLE, 3. WONDERFUL ERA

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6.