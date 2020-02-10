Hockey

Vivek is FIH Rising Star of the year

Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Vivek Sagar Prasad.  

more-in

The Indian men’s team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was on Monday named as the 2019 Rising Star of the year by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The 19-year-old Vivek won the accolade ahead of Argentina’s Maico Casella and Blake Govers of Australia, who finished second and third.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hockey
Hockey
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 11:07:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/hockey/vivek-is-fih-rising-star-of-the-year/article30785753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY