Tokyo Olympics | Mighty Australia hammer India 7-1 in men's hockey

Trent Mitton of Australia in action with Birendra Lakra of India, Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Men's Pool A - India v Australia - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian men's hockey team was thrashed 1-7 by world no.1 Australia in its second Pool A match of the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

Australia looked dominant from the onset and scored through Daniel Beale (10th minute), Joshua Beltz (26th), Andrew Flynn Ogilvie (23rd), Jeremy Hayward (21st), Blake Govers (40th, 42nd) and Tim Brand (51st) to post their second consecutive win at the Games.

India's lone goal came from the sticks of Dilpreet Singh in the 34th minute.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture on Saturday.

The Manpreet Singh-led side will next play Spain on Tuesday.


