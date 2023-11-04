HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohith makes crucial save in penalty shootout, India beat Pakistan for bronze

The penalty shootout went all the way to sudden death and Mohith tackled Hannan perfectly to seal India's victory

November 04, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Johor Bahru (Malaysia)

PTI

Goalkeeper HS Mohith made a crucial save in the penalty shootout as the Indian junior hockey team edged arch-rival Pakistan 6-5 to bag the bronze medal at the Sultan of Johar Cup, here Saturday.

The regulation time ended with a scoreline of 3-3 with Arun Sahani (11th), Poovanna CB (42th) and captain Uttam Singh (52nd) scoring for India, while Sufyan Khan (33rd), Abdul Qayyum (50th) and skipper Shahid Hannan (57th) scoring for Pakistan.

The penalty shootout went all the way to sudden death and Mohith tackled Hannan perfectly to seal India's victory.

Before the Pakistan captain fluffed his chance, his teammates Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rehman and Ahtisham Aslam found the back of the net in the penalty shootout.

Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh answered back with goals of their own to take it to sudden death.

Vishnukant Singh and Arshad Liaqat converted their respective chances in sudden death and Hannan missed.

Related Topics

Hockey / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.